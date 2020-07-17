Encouraging doctors to study abroad will cause brain drain, says MMA

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has warned Putrajaya against encouraging medical officers to go abroad for specialist training, saying it could lead to more brain drain in the country.

This comes after Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said contract medical officers wishing to pursue specialisation could do so overseas by financing the move themselves as they were not eligible for the Hadiah Latihan Persekutuan scholarship.

MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran expressed disappointment in Adham’s remarks, saying specialist training in Malaysia was almost totally dependent on the health ministry’s hospital system and universities’ training platforms.

He said encouraging doctors to leave the country for training would see fewer of them returning to serve in Malaysia, adding that Malaysians were valued for their work ethic and ability to speak several languages.

“However, what we are lacking at the moment for our junior doctors is the opportunity to continue their training to the higher levels that they aspire to.

“The brain drain of professionals seen in Malaysia over the course of the years has been great and should we continue our current arrogance, we may lose even more,” he said in a statement.

Adding that the country needs 13,000 specialists by this year, he said there were currently only 8,000. He also said only 51 government hospitals predominantly in major cities have specialists.

“To safeguard the health of our country, we will need to ensure that there is equal opportunity for junior doctors to continue their training and to continue to serve the people of Malaysia.”

