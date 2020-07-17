Fight for at least one-third Parliament seats, Sarawak tells Sabah

KUCHING: Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister James Masing has told Sabah to work with the state to ensure they have at least one-third of the 222 seats in Parliament.

“We must fight for this position to safeguard our rights and Sabah must join us in this pursuit. Sabah must stop riding on our coattails,” Masing said in a statement today.

Chief Minister Abang Johari had said Sarawak would continue to fight for its right in restoring the allocation of one-third representation for East Malaysia in Parliament.

Masing said that before the departure of Singapore from Malaysia in 1965, Malaya had fewer than two-thirds of the 222 parliamentary seats.

“Therefore, Malaysian law makers couldn’t amend the Federal Constitution without the support of Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore MPs.

“However, upon the departure of Singapore, the 15 MPs’ seats allocated to Singapore were all taken by Malaya and none were allocated to Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

This created a “dangerous” situation which was detrimental to Sabah and Sarawak because Parliament could pass any law against the interest of the two states.

Sarawak has 31 MPs and Sabah 25 at present.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



