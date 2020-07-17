Former PNB CEO defends his degree, says no need to smear his reputation

PETALING JAYA: Former Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) CEO Abdul Jalil Rasheed has defended his academic qualifications, saying all his past employers had no issue with his degree.

Jalil, who had resigned from the post on June 15 after nine months on the job, again asked why certain parties were sensationalising the issue and attempting to smear his reputation.

He also confirmed that it was true he was an external student of the University of London (UoL).

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat was told that the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) had confirmed that Jalil was not one of its graduates.

Previously, the Securities Commission Malaysia said it had received confirmation of discrepancies with regard to his academic qualifications and work experience.

“In every job, background checks were conducted by third-party firms, and cross-checked with past employers. Never a problem, till this. My degree was submitted to every employer, so they know.

“Some proper checks would suggest why it is (awarded under) UoL/LSE due to the way the colleges are arranged under the university,” Jalil tweeted, adding that there were emails from the university which confirmed this.

He again clarified that he had resigned because he was dissatisfied with the direction of the government-linked company.

“If somebody did not like me in return, could have just told me (nobody did directly), and I would have resigned. Easy. This whole thing has been unnecessary.”

PPBM Supreme Council member Abdul Kadir Jasin had previously said Jalil was being forced out because of alleged discrepancies in his academic qualifications.

According to Kadir, Jalil had dug up “the muck” left behind by previous PNB top officials appointed by the Barisan Nasional government. He said Jalil had also stood up to several Malay tycoons.

