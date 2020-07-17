Four cleared of businessman’s murder but death penalty still looms

PUTRAJAYA: Four scrap metal workers “walked out” free from the Court of Appeal after being acquitted of the murder of a businessman but the shadow of capital punishment still lingers over them.

N Sureshkannah, 39, N Thanabalan, 32, R Veeramuthu, 53, and N Rajasakanan, 40, are facing three other murder charges at the High Court in Seremban.

Today, deputy public prosecutor Nushafini Mustafha informed a three-member bench chaired by Suraya Othman that the prosecution had withdrawn the appeal against their acquittal last year.

“We had filed our notice of discontinuance two weeks ago,” Nushafini told the panel that also featured judges Hadhariah Syed Ismail and Nordin Hassan.

Suraya then struck out the appeal.

“You are free and can go back home since the prosecution is not pursuing the appeal,” she told the men who were in the dock .

However, lawyer Haresh Mahadevan informed the judges that there was an ongoing trial for the murder of another three men.

On July 17, last year judicial commissioner Muhammad Jamil Hussin acquitted them and a former police officer, S Selva Kumar, without their defence called as the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case.

The judge said there was no direct evidence to link them to the crime.

All five had been accused of murdering S Mohandas at a garbage disposal area along Jalan Labu between 9pm on Feb 11, 2015 and 6am the following day.

However, the prosecution is still appealing against the acquittal of Selva Kumar.

The five are also on trial before judge Azman Abdullah for the murder of K Thinesh, 23, M Taneswaran, 24 and P Kartisan, 29, at an oil palm smallholding at Jalan Seremban-Mantin between 6pm and 11pm on Feb 25, 2015.

