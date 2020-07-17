GPS rep appointed to head Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat has been appointed the new chairman of the state’s Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB).

He replaces DAP’s Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, whose term was supposed to end on Jan 29, 2022.

Sarawak Transport Minister Lee Kim Shin, in a press statement today, congratulated Ripin and all those appointed to the board.

He said the board had its work cut out as there were 252 outstanding applications for new permits since February this year to be deliberated and approved by the board.

“I wish the new board can speed up the approval of outstanding applications so that these applicants can carry out their business as usual.

“The expeditious approval of new applications will help to accelerate the pace of economic development in the state as this will generate more businesses and stimulate the economy through multiplier effects.

“This is especially so during this Covid-19 period as the state government strives, through various stimulus packages under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS), to boost economic growth in Sarawak,” he said.

