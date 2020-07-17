I never offered Shafie DPM post, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin has denied offering Shafie Apdal the post of deputy prime minister after he was appointed the country’s eighth prime minister in March.

In a statement today, Muhyiddin said: “It is merely his assumption.”

Muhyiddin was referring to a Malaysiakini report in which the Sabah chief minister was reported to have said the former was prepared to offer him the post in exchange for his support.

Shafie was quoted by the portal as saying, “He did not spell it out, but I know about that.”

He said this when asked if Muhyiddin had offered him the post of deputy prime minister.

The portal quoted Shafie as saying about two week after PN came to power, Muhyiddin had contacted him and suggested a meeting. The Sabah chief minister said Muhyiddin had texted him to say it was the “right time to talk”.

Muhyiddin was appointed prime minister following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government earlier this year after Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned from the post and PPBM pulled out from the coalition.

Warisan, of which Shafie is president, is an ally of PH.

Last month, former PH chairman Mahathir proposed Shafie as the PH candidate for prime minister should the coalition win the next general election.

