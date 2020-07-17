KK-bound MAS flight turns back to KLIA after ‘technical issue’

KOTA KINABALU: A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur bound for the state capital was forced to turn back after a “technical issue”.

Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin said he was onboard flight MH2614 when it left KLIA shortly after 1pm.

“About an hour into the flight, we could see smoke in the cabin and the smell of something burning,” he said when contacted.

“The flight attendants were serving food at the time. Suddenly, the pilot announced we had to turn back to KL due to a technical issue.”

A statement from the airline said the flight had to return to KLIA as a precautionary measure due to an unexpected technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely at KLIA at 2.34pm. Affected passengers were transferred to Kota Kinabalu on another aircraft.

“Technical checks and rectification were carried out on the aircraft initially used to operate the flight.

“Malaysia Airlines remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and security.

“The airline deeply regrets the inconvenience experienced by its customers.”

Chan, who posted his experience on social media, said the crew, including the pilot, handled the situation professionally.

“The passengers on the flight were calm and no one panicked.

“After arriving back in KL, we were put on another flight at 6pm,” he said, adding the flight touched down here at 8.30pm.

