Lima ’21 cancelled due to pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2021 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA ’21), scheduled to be held from March 16-20 next year, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the defence ministry said.

“The defence ministry and transport ministry, as the main sponsors of LIMA ’21, are also aware of the pandemic’s impact on the global economy as well as the health and social aspects.

“As such, the government, through the Cabinet meeting on July 8, decided to cancel the exhibition.

“Another factor is time constraint. To organise such a big-scale event as this during these challenging conditions will require a lot of time due to the detailed planning, including for carrying out promotional activities and publicity so that we can get the targeted participation,” the statement said.

The defence ministry also cited cost as another factor, admitting that with fewer participants, it would be difficult to achieve a good return on investment based on the amount to be spent by the government and sponsors.

It added that the decision to cancel the exhibition was made after taking into consideration views from other stakeholders.

