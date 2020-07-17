Sarawak rep calls for state assembly to discuss oil and gas deal

KUCHING: A Sarawak assemblyman has urged the state legislative assembly to be called to discuss the ongoing negotiations between the state government, Putrajaya and Petronas over the state’s oil and gas rights.

Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, in a statement today, said some state government leaders had failed to answer why the negotiations with the federal government and Petronas were done outside the purview of the Sarawak state assembly and the Consultative Committee on MA63.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Awang Tengah Ali Hasan had said details of the agreement between the national oil company and Sarawak, regarding payment of sales tax, would be made known after Aug 3.

However, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali had said it was not true that the state government was negotiating with Petronas on the payment of the 5% state sales tax (SST).

According to her, the ongoing negotiations by a joint committee were not about the sales tax.

“We are now negotiating to reclaim regulatory role in oil mining, increase share of revenues from oil and gas produced in Sarawak, greater investment opportunities in downstream activities by he Sarawak government and Petros, more opportunities for Sarawakian companies in oil and gas industry, together with greater and more secured supply of gas for industrial and commercial purposes to boost our industries,” she said.

Sharifah said this in response to See’s resignation on July 14 from the Sarawak Legislative Assembly’s Consultative Committee in protest over what he saw as negotiations done without discussions with the Consultative Committee on MA63.

Yesterday, Awang Tengah said the ongoing negotiations were not about the state sales tax but were for Petronas, Putrajaya and the Sarawak government to reach a commercial agreement on oil and gas matters.

“It is fallacious for See to say that the negotiations are about the state sales tax.

“The stand taken by the government on the state sales tax is firm and remains unmoved from the day it was imposed by the state,” he said.

See, however, said the lack of transparency in the conduct by the state government had caused confusion.

“Why are members of the negotiating team appointed by the Consultative Committee on the MA63 being kept out of the negotiations thus far?

“Is the state sales tax a matter under negotiation?

“The state government should read and re-examine the widely published reports, which had quoted Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg on June 12 and Awang Tengah on June 20 and July 8.

“It was not raised on those three occasions that the payment of the SST, as assessed under the state Sales Tax Ordinance, is non-negotiable.

“If the SST is not a matter under negotiation, why the haste to conclude the negotiations and finer terms of the agreement with the federal government and Petronas before Petronas withdraws its appeal, concerning its payment of the SST, on Aug 3?

“This is perplexing and mystifying,” See said.

See also questioned if the members of the working committee set up by the state government had conveyed to the representatives of the federal government and Petronas the state’s position on the Petroleum Development Act 1974, Continental Shelf Act 1966 and the Territorial Sea Act 2012.

The Consultative Committee on the MA63 had declared that these acts were legislated in contravention of Article 2(b) of the Federal Constitution.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



