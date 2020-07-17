Unruly MPs don’t deserve respect, says Patriot

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has expressed disappointment in the unruly behaviour of some MPs after Monday’s Parliament session which saw the Dewan Rakyat erupt over the motion to replace the speaker.

Patriot president Mohamed Arshad Raji said their antics brought shame to Malaysians as they failed to reflect the well-mannered and intellectual mannerisms of an MP.

“Their uncouth behaviour shown in Parliament shows that they have none of the prerequisite traits of an MP, hence they do not deserve to be called Yang Berhormat and be respected,” he said in a statement.

He also commented on the verbal attacks by some Perikatan Nasional MPs against former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying they set a bad example for the younger generation.

He said MPs should learn from their Singaporean counterparts on how to conduct themselves with decorum, adding that those who could not do so should resign and stop wasting public funds.

“It is time for voters, particularly those voting for the first time, to consider the merits and demerits of each candidate in order to weed out undesirable candidates from being elected as MPs.

“Malaysians deserve progressive, intellectual, honourable and well-mannered MPs. Certainly not the likes of those who caused a ruckus during the July 13 parliamentary session,” he said.

MPs had engaged in shouting matches over the appointment of Azhar Harun as the new Dewan Rakyat speaker following the removal of Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Azhar’s speech was frequently interrupted by “boos” from Pakatan Harapan MPs, prompting him to eventually kick out Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad.

The sitting was later stirred up again by a comment from Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim on the skin colour of DAP’s Kasthuri Patto, whom he said was “dark, cannot be seen”. He also asked her to “put on some powder”.

Azeez apologised the next day after being directed to do so by the speaker.

