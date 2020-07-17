Zarif Hashim takes over as MRT Corp CEO

PETALING JAYA: Former Sapura Group chief operating officer Mohd Zarif Mohd Hashim has been appointed the new CEO of Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) effective July 15.

Zarif, who was appointed by the company’s board of directors, takes over from Abdul Yazid Kassim, whose tenure ended on June 30.

Zarif had been Sapura Group COO since 2014. He also held the position of CEO of Sapura’s Technology and Rail Business Clusters, which he assumed in 2011, where he led the group’s technology and rail businesses.

“We are reaching the final stage in the construction of the MRT Putrajaya Line (previously known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line) and my focus will be on ensuring that the line will be delivered on time and within cost,” Zarif said.

Besides that, he said, he will be focusing on starting the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

The project will be developed and owned by MRT Corp’s subsidiary, Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd.

