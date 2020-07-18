9 new Covid-19 cases, 5 recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded nine new Covid-19 cases today, pushing the total number of active cases up to 96.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five patients recovered yesterday, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,546.

With the new cases, the total number of people who have been infected with the virus stands at 8,764.

He said only one patient is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), and the patient does not require respiratory assistance.

There were no new deaths, with the toll remaining at 122.

Noor Hisham also announced a new cluster, known as the Stutong cluster, in Sarawak, linked to two of today’s nine new cases.

Elaborating on the new cases, Noor Hisham said four were imported cases involving three Malaysians and one foreign national married to a Malaysian.

Two of the imported cases had returned from Indonesia, one from Singapore and another from Pakistan.

Of the five local infections, four were Malaysians and one case involved a foreign national who was screened prior to leaving for China from Sarawak.

The remaining four cases are all in Sarawak, with one case being a close contact of the Mambong cluster, a patient undergoing pre-operation screening at Hospital Bau, Kuching, and the two Stutong cluster cases.

Elaborating on the new cluster, Noor Hisham said it was detected at a market in Stutong, though the source of the infection is still being investigated.

“Until July 18, 2020, a total of 218 traders have been screened, 213 of them Malaysians and five foreign nationals, from China (3), Indonesia (1) and Vietnam (1)

He said two traders had tested positive.

“This cluster was detected from Covid-19 screenings for traders at the market which had been identified as a target group.

“The market has been closed temporarily for prevention and control activities, including cleaning and disinfection.”

Noor Hisham also gave an update on the Mambong cluster. Five Covid-19 cases had been traced from the 70 people screened.

The five were four Malaysians and one Filipino.

The results of the other 65 are pending and the source of the infection is still under investigation.

