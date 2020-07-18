All 96 who returned from India show no Covid-19 symptoms

PETALING JAYA: All the 96 stranded Malaysians, including 62 tabligh missionaries, who returned from New Delhi, India, this morning are in good health and have not shown any symptoms for Covid-19.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said health screenings were conducted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) entrance and no one was found to be having fever or other symptoms.

The 96, including four children, comprised 72 males and 24 females.

“Nasopharyngeal sample swabs were taken at the KLIA entrance for the Covid-19 detection test for 88 people and were found negative,” Noor Hisham said in a statement.

The other eight had been tested before leaving India and were also found to be negative.

All of them are being placed in a supervision centre at Enstek, Nilai, for 14 days’ mandatory quarantine.

“Health screening will be done twice a day to ensure that they are completely healthy,” he said.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said the 96 Malaysians, who were stranded due to the Covid-19 outbreak in India, were brought home on a chartered flight.

The 62 missionaries had been stranded since March and were detained by Indian authorities for abusing their social visas to carry out religious activities.

Hishammuddin said Wisma Putra is working with the Malaysian delegation in India on bringing home the rest of the missionaries who are still in India, in stages.

