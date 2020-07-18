Cashless payments at all Penang markets by December

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government has launched a campaign to convert all public markets in the state to use cashless transactions by December.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said 282 digital trainers have been appointed to guide market traders and consumers on using e-payment methods.

There would be 250 digital promoter trainers, who will be paid RM1,000 a month for a year and 32 community digital trainers, will be paid RM500 a month for six months to provide guidance to traders and buyers at markets, he said.

Launching the campaign at Bayan Baru market today, Chow said the state government hoped to have e-payments accepted at 90% of the 56 public markets, and among 70% of the 5,000 traders, by December.

The state government had invited 18 companies which are e-money issuers to offer various incentives to traders.

The incentives include the exemption of registration fees, rental payments, deposits, installation and annual maintenance fees for point-of-sale terminals, a reduction of merchant charges, and payment of rewards for e-payment merchants.

The 17 companies involved are Maybank, CIMB, Public Bank, Hong Leong Bank, AmBank, Touch ‘n Go Digital, Grab, Boost, Shopee, Razer, WavPay, MCash, KiplePay, GoBiz, iPay88, GHL, Fave and PayNet.

Executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said the cashless initiative started as a pilot project at Taman Tun Sardon market on April 26. “The use of e-payments has been very encouraging with 14 major public markets in Penang receiving e-payments and 991 public market traders having an e-payment platform,” he said.

More than 2,500 trading transactions amounting to RM55,000 had been made by consumers.

