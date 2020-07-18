Perak launches country’s first drive-in cinema

IPOH: Perak has launched the first drive-in cinema in the country, known as the Casuarina Sini-Drive, here.

Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the cinema, located in Downtown Meru, can accommodate 70 vehicles at any one time, and is an initiative of Perak Corporation Berhad (PCB).

“I was inspired to create this drive-in cinema from my experience during the movement control order (MCO) when we were told to comply with social distancing.

“This cinema is expected to have a positive impact on the tourism sector in Perak, which is badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at a press conference yesterday to launch the drive-in cinema.

PCB chief executive officer Zainal Iskandar Ismail said movie-goers may book tickets online, priced at between RM36 and RM42 for each vehicle, including a set of snacks and drinks, at www.sini-drive.com.my.

The movies, including action and Bollywood fare, will be screened from 8pm to 11pm on a 6m by 18m screen daily except Mondays starting today.

A special radio frequency will be provided to the audience so the sound can be heard directly through their vehicles’ audio systems.

“We plan to open this drive-in cinema in other places such as Kuala Kangsar and Kampar if it is well received,” Zainal Iskandar said.

