Religious affairs minister ready to meet NGOs on LGBT issues

MARANG: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said he is ready to meet NGOs to discuss issues relating to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Zulkifli said he had received many invitations from various NGOs to have dialogues on the matter.

“I will also attend programmes organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and NGOs to hold discussions together regarding transgender friends,” he told reporters after handing over Musaadah Covid-19 donations at Kampung Sena Rendang here today.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said Jawi had not misused its power to take action against members of the transgender community, as claimed by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).

However, Zulkifli said the community must be mindful of their boundaries to preserve harmony in this multiracial and multi-religious country.

He stressed that enforcement bodies would not simply arrest anyone and hoped that future discussions would help find the middle ground on the matter.

Zulkifli added that the existing laws in the country were sufficient to address LGBT-related issues.

