Spend to revive economy, PM urges Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has called on Malaysians to “spend for Malaysia” to help the country’s economy recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Speaking at the launch of the Mega Sale programme and Buy Malaysian Products campaign here in KLCC, Muhyiddin said every ringgit spent, especially on local products and services, will help the economy.

“By spending, the multiplier effect on the economy will create job opportunities and increase the income of the people.”

Muhyiddin said the Buy Malaysian Products campaign is not limited only to manufactured goods but services that include tourism, health and logistics.

“Though the country’s borders are not yet open, we are confident that domestic tourism will contribute to the country’s economic recovery.”

The government, Muhyiddin added, has always placed emphasis on local products and provided incentives to entrepreneurs to boost their capabilities in producing quality products.

He added the government also prioritised local products when it came to procurements for the public sector and promoted Malaysian goods at international fairs.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Martrade), he said, will continue to promote local products to the world through trade fairs and online business matching activities.

“Through international e-commerce platforms, our entrepreneurs have an opportunity to explore new markets outside of the country in a more efficient and more cost-effective manner.”

Muhyiddin said under the National E-Commerce Strategic Roadmap, the government has trained 322,834 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) since 2016 to use e-commerce platforms to market and export their products.

“The silver lining behind the Covid-19 pandemic is that many in the business community have shifted to using digital technologies more widely.

“In the first six months of the year, as many as 79,274 SMEs have benefited from e-commerce platforms. This has surpassed the government’s aim of training 50,000 SMEs for the entire year.”

The government, he said, through the Penjana economic recovery plan, has allocated RM20 million for the Buy Malaysian Products campaign to increase the visibility of Malaysian products in hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms.

Muhyiddin noted that SME products are becoming increasingly popular at hypermarkets with sales of RM667 million in 2019, a 307.6% increase from 2015.

He said the frontliners had succeeded in containing Covid-19 and now it was the economic frontliners who will need to help with the economic recovery.

