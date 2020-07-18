Trees felled as storm brings flash floods in KL

PETALING JAYA: Heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur caused flash floods and brought down trees in different parts of the city today.

According to a report from the KL Fire and Rescue Department, fallen trees were reported in five areas, resulting in a number of vehicles being damaged.

The fallen trees were reported in Jalan Ipoh, Kepong, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), Taman Sri Rampai and Sungai Penchala. One car parked in Jalan Ipoh, and two vehicles in Kepong, were damaged badly. At TTDI, a tree fell on the kitchen of a house.

The fallen trees at Taman Sri Rampai and Sungai Penchala blocked the roads.

No injuries were reported.

In Segambut Dalam, a flash flood near Masjid Ubudiah saw the water level reaching 30cm.

The Meteorological Department said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected tonight in:

• Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan (Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai);

• Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera, Pekan and Rompin);

• Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya;

• Negeri Sembilan • Malacca ;

• Johore (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Mersing); and

• Sarawak: (Miri, Marudi and Limbang)

