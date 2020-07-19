Sabah CVLB warns school buses against ferrying illegals

KOTA KINABALU: Commercial vehicle owners in Sabah risk losing their permits if they are caught abusing them.

Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board chairman Chin Kim Hiung issued the warning today after police found a school bus ferrying 11 illegal immigrants through a “lorong tikus” (smuggling route) near Kalabakan- Keningau, Tawau, near the Sabah border with Indonesia on Thursday.

“I wish to advise commercial vehicle permit holders in Sabah not to abuse their licences to avoid getting into trouble with the law.

“CVLB will be carrying out checks to ensure all commercial vehicle owners and operators are complying with the rules stipulated in their permits. We will not hesitate to take action against any offenders,” he said here today.

On Thursday, a family of 11 illegal immigrants was arrested by the General Operation Forces (GoF) personnel, trying to sneak into Sabah illegally from Kalimantan.

Two locals, aged 27 and 44, acting as transporters, were detained by personnel at a roadblock set up by the GoF at Km21 of the Kalabakan-Keningau road.

He said the family of migrants comprised three men, four women and four children, who did not have any documents. They were believed to be from an oil palm plantation in the Kalabakan area.

