Al Jazeera’s accreditation under threat

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian authorities are to check on Al Jazeera’s accreditation as a media organisation and also whether a licence was granted for the filming of a controversial documentary aired by the satellite news channel.

Communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah said his ministry was looking into whether the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) had granted a licence for the production of the documentary, entitled “Locked Up In Malaysia’s Lockdown”.

Saifuddin said permission from Finas was among the set conditions before every film and documentary could be produced in the country, Bernama reported.

He said the Information Department would also check on Al-Jazeera’s accreditation as an international media organisation operating in Malaysia.

“For Finas, it is simple, that is, whether you have a licence or no licence. If there is a licence OK. If there is no licence, it is considered an offence,” he told reporters in Kuantan, Bernama reported.

The 25-minute documentary was broadcast on Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme on July 3 and reported on an operation against illegal immigrants which took place as Malaysia implemented restrictions on public activities to address the spread of Covid-19.

Al Jazeera journalists were recently called up by federal police in their investigations into the documentary.

Saifuddin said the news channel’s accreditation was also being checked.

“The Information Department will look in terms of accreditation. If the international media violates the accreditation conditions, we will cancel the accreditation after getting the results of the police investigation.

“With the revocation of accreditation, it means (Al Jazeera) is not free to go anywhere because the (media) card was issued by the Information Department, ” he said.

