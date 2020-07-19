DBKL shuts down nightclubs, massage parlours for flouting SOPs

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has shut down two nightclubs and three massage parlours after they were found to be flouting Covid-19 SOPs.

In a statement, DBKL said the closure of the premises was done under Section 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

It said checks on the businesses were carried out between 11pm and 3am by its enforcement officers with the help of other National Security Council (MKN) officers.

The two clubs, both located in Solaris Mont Kiara, were closed for conducting entertainment activities and not observing social distancing.

In Changkat Bukit Bintang, a massage parlour was closed for employing foreign nationals, which is not allowed under the SOPs. The business was also fined for hiring foreigners without permission.

In Danau Kota, DBKL shut down two massage parlours suspected of also providing sexual services, employing foreigners and opening after midnight.

Both premises were sealed after the local authority also seized CCTV recordings and a ledger containing the names of customers.

