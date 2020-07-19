Don’t skip second screening, minister warns Covid-19 suspects

SHAH ALAM: Some people are still evading the second Covid-19 screening on the 13th day of home quarantine, said Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said a second screening was necessary as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“For those who are adamant on not taking the second screening, we are advising them to go to the nearest district health office or contact the health ministry for assistance to carry out the screening test. Action would be taken against those who refused to do so.

Ismail also reminded those who returned from abroad to self-quarantine as the ministry and police would be conducting checks to ensure compliance.

“Each person in quarantine has been given a bracelet which must be worn by the person for authorities to trace the person’s movements and ensure the person follows procedures. But regulations would not be effective if there is no discipline and self-awareness to control the spread of the outbreak,” he said.

