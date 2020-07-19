E-hailing driver held over abuse of 16-year-old daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A 39-year-old man has been detained after his 16-year-old daughter complained to police that she had been abused by him over the past four years.

She lodged a report on Friday, Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said.

The father, an e-hailing driver, was alleged to have beaten his daughter since she was 13 years old.

“The victim claimed she was injured by her father at home on July 4, when he used a cane and a lit joss stick on her legs, including the soles of her feet, for going out of the house,” he said in a statement here today.

“The victim managed to leave the house and complained to her friend about the suspect’s actions before filing a report at the Kajang Police Station,” he said.

Zaid said a suspect had been remanded for three days to assist with investigations

