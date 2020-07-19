Health ministry announces 3 new Covid-19 clusters

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has announced the discovery of three new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three clusters are the Sepang Kongsi cluster, the KL Restaurant cluster and the Kuching Jetty cluster.

Combined, the three clusters account for six of today’s 15 new Covid-19 cases.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

