Langkawi tourist with no licence arrested for drink driving

LANGKAWI: An Indian tourist was arrested after ramming his car into several vehicles while believed to be under the influence of alcohol at Jalan Pantai Chenang here this morning.

District police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 35-year-old disabled man had no driving license. He was alleged to have rammed his car into several vehicles in the car park of a chalet.

“The incident happened when the man, coming from the direction of Jalan Pantai Chenang, entered the car park of Langkapuri Inn to go to a grocery shop.

“While making a U-turn at the car park, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit the car on the left side of the road causing it to knock into another car next to it. The suspect’s car then skidded to the right of the road before crashing into two other cars,” he said in a statement.

A breathalyser test on the man proved that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

