Life-saving kits to be installed at Perak beaches

LUMUT: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department is proposing to place life-saving appliances along the state’s coastline to help people in times of emergency.

Life jackets, emergency kits and rescue buoys are among the items to be provided, the department’s director, Azmi Osman, said today.

The first kits have been placed at Teluk Batik and firemen will be stationed there during weekends to educate the public on using the equipment.

“We may place two or three kits in Teluk Batik, each costing up to RM2,000. If the project is successful and there is no vandalism, we will install it in other places,” he told reporters today.

Pangkor Island, a popular tourist destination, will be next to receive the equipment at the end of this year.

Azmi said he hoped the public would be more aware of their personal safety at the beach and about the lifesaving equipment as they might need to take action in cases of an emergency.

Other agencies such as the Civil Defence Force could also use the kits during rescue operations.

Ten people have drowned in Perak since January, while 24 people drowned last year.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



