MMA backs non-home quarantine for returning Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association has voiced support of a plan for mandatory quarantine at external centres for citizens and foreign nationals coming to Malaysia from high-risk areas, or if their homes were not conducive to self-isolation.

MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran said the association would back the health ministry’s proposal to place returnees in quarantine centres or in isolation at hotels. Since June 10, all returnees have had to undergo a 14-day quarantine at home under the Home Surveillance Order.

Ganabaskaran said the proposal was a good move that can reduce risks of infection during home quarantine.

He added there were reports of the authorities facing challenges in getting those under home quarantine to undergo a second Covid-19 screening on the 13th day of their quarantine. “This move may also prevent such incidents.”

The head of a health policy centre, Azrul Mohd Khalib, said home quarantine required the cooperation of suspected cases, and “hasn’t been entirely successful”.

He said home quarantine should be taken seriously but complacency and a reduced sense of concern had started to set in. However, mandatory quarantine at external centres should be a selective measure rather than a blanket policy.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



