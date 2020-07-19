Old man’s car rams women and baby at hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A newborn baby and two women were seriously injured when they were hit by a car at the drop-off zone of a private hospital in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a 62-year-old man who had been waiting in his car nearby, had accidentally hit the accelerator pedal when he saw his child coming out from the hospital.

“He failed to control the vehicle and the car skidded before ramming into the two women aged 30 and 35 years and a newborn baby at the drop-off zone. The three suffered serious injuries and are being treated at the hospital’s emergency department,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the car had also hit three other vehicles parked nearby.

Urine and alcohol tests on the senior citizen came out negative. He has been detained for investigations into reckless and dangerous driving.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



