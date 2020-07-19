PAS confident seat distribution among PN parties can be resolved

JOHOR BAHRU: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is confident that any issue concerning seat distribution among Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties for the 15th general election can be resolved amicably.

He said any differences of opinion can be settled in the PN presidential council and Muafakat Nasional main committee.

“Negotiations will be held in the near future. The negotiation process will take time but we are confident the issues can be settled amicably.

“In principle, we will remain in the states where the parties are dominant,” he told reporters after launching the Johor PAS election machinery here last night.

He was commenting on a report that some Umno leaders would not agree to “surrendering” Kedah and Terengganu to PAS in GE15.

This is because they felt the party was still strong in these two states and Umno’s failure in GE14 was caused by three-cornered fights.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also the environment and water minister, said he regarded this as the personal views of certain Umno leaders and thus, it would not be a problem for PAS.

Asked about preparations for GE15, he said PAS was ready for it and was intensifying efforts to boost its membership in all states.

“Judging by the cooperation between PAS and Umno as well as other (PN) parties, we are confident of winning more. If we could win when Umno and PAS contested on their own previously, we are confident of doing even better with this alliance,” he said.

