Police to question shoe company staff about misuse of Jata Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will call in several shoe manufacturing company staff over the alleged printing of Malaysia’s coat of arms on the inside of its shoes.

Bukit Aman CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said those involved would be called in the near future to assist in investigations.

On Saturday, communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah said stern action should be taken against the shoe company which was reported to have printed the Jata Negara on the inside of its shoes. The company has openly apologised after photographs of the shoes went viral on social media.

Saifuddin said national emblems must be respected and this was the second incident involving the Jata Negara, in which a book cover bore a similar logo.

