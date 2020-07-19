PPBM terminates membership of Sri Gading MP Shahruddin

PETALING JAYA: PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin today confirmed the termination of Shahruddin Md Salleh’s membership in the party.

According to Hamzah, the Sri Gading MP had informed the Dewan Rakyat speaker on July 10 that he is no longer with the government bloc under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also PPBM president.

The termination of membership comes under Article 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of PPBM’s constitution, Hamzah said.

Hamzah thanked Shahruddin for his past contributions and sacrifices.

He warned PPBM members against tarnishing the party’s reputation.

“PPBM will not hesitate to impose disciplinary action against any member who violates the party’s constitution.”

