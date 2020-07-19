Prasarana picks Muhammad Nizam as CEO

SHAH ALAM: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has appointed Muhammad Nizam Alias as its new president and chief executive officer.

The announcement was made last night by Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who said the promotion of Nizam, who previously served as the group’s chief operating officer, was to fill the vacancy following Mohamed Hazlan Mohamed Hussain’s resignation in January.

“All members of the board have full confidence in his leadership since his appointment as group chief operating officer two years ago.

“With his in-depth knowledge of the management and operations of the Prasarana group and its subsidiaries, Muhammad Nizam is the most qualified to lead the organisation which is trusted by the government to bring transformation to the public transport system,” he said.

Tajuddin had earlier launched the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) U-Girder project.

