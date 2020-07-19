RM10,000 reward for info on kitten set ablaze

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Animal Association is offering RM10,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with detailed information on an incident where a kitten was set ablaze.

In a posting on its official Facebook page today, the association said: “Animal Malaysia received incomplete information on the incident which was believed to have occurred in Pahang. But there was no detail for us to conduct further investigations.

“Animal Malaysia is increasing the reward from RM3,000 to RM10,000 for any person or group who can confirm the incident where a kitten was set on fire by pouring petrol before lighting the cat.”

The association hoped that legal action could be taken against the offender if the incident was found to be true.

A 44-second video of the incident has set the social media abuzz, where many condemned the act and called for the perpetrator to be severely punished.

