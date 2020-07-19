Sabah PKR rejects claim of Pitas branch being crippled

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR vice-chairman Kenny Chua has dismissed a claim that the party’s Pitas branch in the Kudat division has been crippled by the departure of 3,000 members.

Chua said the Kudat division was being restructured after the sacking of its chief, Rahimah Majid, and the disciplinary action taken against party members loyal to former deputy president Azmin Ali.

He said former Kudat division vice-chairman Ruddy Awah had no leadership clout as he was not elected through party elections, but had been appointed to the post.

“The restructuring of the Kudat division is being overseen by Kota Marudu division chief Sazalye Donol, who is also Sabah PKR’s northern zone coordinator, and acting Kudat division chief Bayan Sein,” he told FMT.

Ruddy had claimed earlier that the Pitas branch was memberless after the exit of 3,125 members. They claimed to be aligned with PPBM and declared support for PPBM president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Chua said the group could only exaggerate the membership numbers, similarly to former special tasks director Nani Sakam’s claims that 8,000 had left the party in June.

“Show us the numbers, who are those who left the party?” he asked.

Sabah PKR, with over 130,000 members, is the party’s second largest state chapter after Selangor.

Sazalye said Ruddy had been eyeing the division top post but could not get it because of constitutional issues and decided to leave.

Sabah PKR youth information chief Razeef Rakimin said Ruddy had only joined PKR over a year ago.

Others who have resigned or been sacked from Sabah PKR include Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin and nominated assemblyman Jafari William, both aligned with Azmin.

Sabah PKR is now left with only two MPs and two assemblymen.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



