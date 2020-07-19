Sarawak sees increase in number of active Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases, after recording six new active cases.

A health ministry infographic shows 22 active cases today against 17 recorded yesterday.

This is followed by Selangor with 16 active cases.

Meanwhile, four states — Terengganu, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Sabah — recorded a single-digit number of cases.

The green states with no active cases are Perak, Penang, Kedah, Perlis, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan.

To date, 8,779 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country with 123 deaths.

Some 8,553 people have recovered while 103 are still being treated.

