Syed Saddiq says well treated by MACC after ‘psychological torture’ claim

PETALING JAYA: Former PPBM youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said he was treated well during his 11-hour questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Friday.

This follows condemnation of the “prolonged interrogation” by the Teoh Beng Hock Trust for Democracy, which called it a form of “psychological torture”.

Syed Saddiq had been called in by MACC to assist in an investigation, believed to be over some RM250,000 in cash reported missing from his home. The questioning was not completed until 9 pm.

In a statement today, the former youth and sports minister said he had given permission for MACC to continue the investigation after working hours.

“I would like to clarify that during the investigation, MACC officers carried out their duties and responsibilities professionally and in accordance with the law.

“Give MACC enough space to investigate. In the end, justice will prevail,” he said.

Earlier, the trust, dedicated to seeking justice for the late political aide Teoh Beng Hock, said unnecessary and prolonged interrogation was a form of psychological torture as it “creates tremendous tension, jeopardises one’s mental health and allows abuse of power while in custody”.

“Prolonged interrogation infringes everyone’s right to rest as stated in article 24 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” the trust’s chairman, Ng Geok Chee, said.

It urged the government to amend the article to end unnecessary and prolonged interrogation, eliminate all form of psychological torture, respect detainees’ right to rest, and prevent an reoccurrence of the tragedy of Teoh.

Teoh was found dead on a rooftop on the 5th floor of the Selangor MACC’s headquarters in Shah Alam in July 2009 after being called in for questioning which lasted hours on the 14th floor of the building.

