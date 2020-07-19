Up to Adib’s family to sue for negligence, says deputy minister

IPOH: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is leaving it to the family of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim to file a negligence suit against the police over the incidents that led to the firefighter’s death.

Deputy minister Ismail Abd Muttalib said that the family has the right to seek justice for the death of the fireman.

“Muhammad Adib’s family did not meet me, it’s just that they (family) and the people want justice for Adib. We do not know the cause of death, that’s why we need to see that justice is served,” he told reporters after visiting the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station here today.

Last Friday, the media reported that Muhammad Adib’s family was planning to claim compensation from the police for their alleged negligence and failure to prevent the death of the 24-year-old fireman on Dec 17, 2018 after he sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

On Sept 27 last year, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that the fireman’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or more unknown persons.

On whether the ministry would give its support to any decision taken by Muhammad Adib’s family, Ismail said the ministry would leave the matter for legislative consideration.

On another matter, he was asked about a proposal to increase the allowance for auxiliary firefighters, and said the matter had been discussed at the ministry level.

An increase was timely because, with eight working hours per day, auxiliary firefighters provided their services at a cost of only RM6 per hour while other volunteers in the police and Rela received RM8 an hour.

