Warisan should stay Sabahan, says party man

KOTA KINABALU: Recent talk about Warisan going national, and the possible admission of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a member, was never discussed by party leaders, according to senior party members.

Speaking to FMT on condition of anonymity, an official said a proposal to open the party’s doors to former PPBM leaders would lead Warisan astray from its Sabah-based struggle.

Senior members said party chairman Liew Vui Keong’s comments about expansion had never crossed the minds of top leaders, and was merely a proposal. “Frankly, it is just a mere plan. Haven’t really decided yet,” he added.

He said: “Warisan is a Sabah-based party and as such the struggles are Sabahan. Expanding the party nationally means the party had to overhaul the struggle. This means we must do without some Sabah causes.

“Voters had rooted for Warisan leaders because of their Sabah cause, not a national cause where it would leave Sabahans compromising on their demands again,” the senior member said.

Only party president Shafie Apdal would be able to decide whether the party should go national and as for membership only the party secretary-general Loretto Padua would be able to give a response, he said.

He also said Warisan had been formed on the basis of Sabahans for Sabah, and Shafie asked Sabahans to decide what they can do for Sabah, not what Sabah (government) can do for them.

“It is due to this slogan that Warisan was able to rise swiftly and capture state power at the 2018 general election,” the official said. “Warisan would have to find a new slogan if it truly goes national.”

Another Warisan member told FMT that having Mahathir in the party would not be a good idea due to his past records and what he did to Sabah in the 90s.

Mahathir allegedly masterminded the Projek IC, a citizenship for vote programme aimed to see the then Barisan Nasional government win the elections in Sabah, and stay in power then on.

He is also believed to have masterminded the fall of the Parti Bersatu Sabah government after the 1994 elections, when the government collapsed because of defections.

“Mahathir is someone who is good to work with, but not someone who should be in the team. There must be some kind of distance between him and Warisan,” he said.

Earlier today, Liew had been reported to have speculated on the former prime minister joining Warisan and the need for the party to go national should that happen.

Mahathir and five other former PPBM members currently sit as independents in the Dewan Rakyat.

Liew was reported to have said the party was ready to amend its constitution, probably renaming it as Parti Warisan Malaysia.

Last month, the opposition bloc of Pakatan Harapan and Mahathir’s group had endorsed nominating Warisan president Shafie Apdal to be prime minister should the opposition defeat the ruling Perikatan Nasional or secure enough votes in the Dewan Rakyat to oust Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

