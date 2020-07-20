Cop dies from gunshot wound to the head

LUMUT: A policeman died from a gunshot wound to the head in an incident at the Pantai Remis police barracks near here yesterday.

When contacted, Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi confirmed that the incident happened at about 9.25pm. However, he declined to elaborate.

An M14 rifle was found at the scene.

It is learnt that police do not suspect foul play.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10.30pm.

The policeman was attached with the Senoi Praaq 18th Battalion of the General Operations Force and had been involved in the “Op Benteng Covid-19” in Manjung.

