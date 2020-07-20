NGO slams police over probe on ‘Black Thursday’ rally

PETALING JAYA: An NGO against deaths and abuse in custody today slammed police for probing a gathering held to honour those who died in custody, saying it was a waste of time and unnecessary.

Eliminating Deaths and Abuse in Custody Together (EDICT) said they were made to understand that the probe was initiated following a report lodged by a senior officer.

EDICT executive director Khalid Mohd Ismath said they felt that police should focus instead on more important cases.

“We believe the investigation into this (rally) is a waste of time and money by the police,” he said in a statement.

Khalid said there was also no need for the “Black Thursday” rally, held on July 16, to be investigated as it was not only held peacefully but it was also the right of every citizen to do so, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Khalid, along with fellow activist Rama Ramanathan and PSM deputy chairman S Arutchelvan, were called to give their statements at the Dang Wangi police station earlier today.

