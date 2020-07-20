Putrajaya mulls making face masks compulsory in public

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin this evening said the government is mulling making wearing face masks compulsory in public.

In a live telecast, he said the details will be announced once the rules are finalised.

Muhyiddin also expressed concern over the emergence of 13 new clusters during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, the latest two being the Kuala Lumpur restaurant cluster and the Stutong cluster detected on July 6 and July 18, respectively.

Even more worrying, he said, was the number of Covid-19 cases recording double digits again a few days ago.

He said the nation should not take this lightly.

“I am sure you don’t want the government to enforce a lockdown if the number of Covid-19 cases surge. I pray we do not come to that level,” he said..

Muhyiddin said the last three months following the implementation of the MCO had affected the nation’s economy badly, which saw businesses incur losses and many losing their jobs.

“I am sure we do not want to return to living in a lockdown.”

He said if the government were to reintroduce the MCO, the impact on the economy would be huge, adding that it could cost the nation RM2 billion a day and affect the income of millions of employees.

It would also negate efforts by the government, private sector and NGOs to resuscitate the economy.

The estimated growth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 would also be affected, while businesses would be forced to close and the unemployment rate would increase.

To avoid this, he said, Malaysians will have to continue living the new normal.

Apart from wearing face masks and observing social distancing, Muhyiddin reminded those returning from overseas to quarantine themselves at home.

“If need be, the government will place returnees at quarantine centres to effectively control the number of imported cases.

“Enforcement would also be stepped up, while heavier fines will be slapped on those who flout the rules and regulations,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



