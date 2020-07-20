Sabah rep who quit govt denies ‘exodus’ by supporters

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah assemblyman who quit the ruling Warisan coalition last month has denied that 250 of his supporters have deserted him.

Sugut assemblyman James Ratib rubbished a report that the 250 had gone back to Warisan, saying “not even 100 people” had turned up for an event held by the party in Beluran last Saturday.

He said the group presented their application forms to Beluran Warisan division chief Aspah Abdullah Sani, who is also a party supreme council member, during the event.

Ratib, who quit Upko and voiced support for Perikatan Nasional, said many who had attended the event were there only after they were informed that there would be a Bantuan Sara Hidup assistance presentation.

“The villagers were tricked,” he said in a statement, claiming that Warisan had failed to look after the people’s interest in Sugut.

Ratib had resigned from Upko with Kuala Penyu assemblyman Limus Jury on June 15, saying they were not in support of Sabah being in opposition to the PN federal government.

