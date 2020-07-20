Selangor sultan slams ‘uncivilised’ vandalism of Covid-19 mural

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has described as “uncivilised” an act of vandalism of a giant mural of national leaders depicted as heroes of the campaign to contain Covid-19.

Vandals had defaced the mural, on a wall at Taman Cahaya Alam in Section U12 here, by daubing obscenities in red paint.

The mural bears the portraits of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

It was painted by local artists Muhammad Suhaimi Ali, 27; Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26; and Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27.

Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his deep sorrow, regret and frustration with the act of vandalism because he greatly appreciated the artwork of local artists produced in Selangor.

He was also of the view that that it was not done by insane individuals or delinquent youths, but more of a politically motivated hatred. He hoped the perpetrators would be arrested and prosecuted.

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has also urged the authorities to take stern action. The Shah Alam City Council said it had taken immediate action to repaint the wall bearing the mural.

Police reports have been lodged by the council as well as Shah Alam Umno.

