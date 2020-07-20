Volkswagen issues voluntary recall for 12,732 vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has issued a voluntary recall on models produced between 2011 and 2015 to fix a hydraulic pressure accumulator fault, caused by production deviation.

In a statement today, it said 12,732 Volkswagen vehicles had been identified to undergo inspection under the recall.

The affected models are Beetle, Cross Touran, Golf (Mk6 and Mk7), Jetta, Passat (B7), Passat CC, Polo (6R) and Scirocco.

VPCM said the exercise did not affect models produced from 2016 onwards.

“In individual cases, the failure of the component can possibly lead to pressure loss, interrupting power transmission between the engine and gearbox,” it said.

It said all labour and replacement parts for the service would be provided free.

The nationwide exercise would be carried out in phases and the affected vehicle owners would be notified by mail.

Alternatively, the owners may visit Volkswagen’s website to check on their vehicle’s status or contact the customer care line at 1800-18-8947.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



