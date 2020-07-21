Baling MP uses Dewan Rakyat to defend himself over TH allegations

KUALA LUMPUR: Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim used the Dewan Rakyat today to clarify allegations of misappropriation regarding Tabung Haji (TH) under his management.

Azeez, who was TH chairman from July 2013 to May 2018, said he and the top management of TH had been accused of auctioning the assets of the Muslim financial institution, but in reality the assets of TH had risen by RM26.5 billion during the period.

‘’These are assets which TH obtained in physical form, whether in the form of plantation, land, shares and others. These are assets which have value which can be liquified to cash at any time if the situation is pressing,’’ he said.

He questioned the action of the previous Pakatan Harapan administration which “failed to table” the TH annual reports for 2018 and 2019 while only showing the TH financial report for 2013 to 2016 when the institution was under his administration.

He said the need to provide the financial statement and annual report was enshrined in Section 5 and 6, Statutory Bodies (Accounts and Annual Reports) Act 1980 (Act 240).

Azeez said, as of today, he had not been charged in court for any misappropriation in TH.

‘’I have not been charged with a single case under TH in two years two months. Not a single case! Go and check the fact sir, I have no charges,’’ he said when answering an interjection from Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Ind-Langkawi) that the explanation should be made in court, not in the Dewan Rakyat.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



