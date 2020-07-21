Ex-finance assistant pleads not guilty over RM100,000 false claims

JOHOR BAHRU: A former finance administrative assistant was charged in the Sessions Court here today with six counts of submitting false claims, amounting to RM109,930, to the state health department in November 2015.

Meriam Mamat, 56, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

She was charged, in her capacity as the then finance administrative assistant at the Muar district health office, with submitting payment voucher claims for the supply of non-medical items to five health clinics amounting to RM109,930 when the goods were never supplied.

The five clinics were in Lenga, Parit Jawa, Air Hitam, Kampung Kenangan and Bakri.

Meriam is alleged to have submitted the claims using four different company names – Perniagaan Maju Sinar, Vista Kirana, Arryan Resources and A One Access.

The offence was allegedly committed in November 2015 at the Muar district health office.

Kamarudin allowed Meriam bail of RM20,000 in one surety and ordered her to report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court set Aug 27 for mention.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



