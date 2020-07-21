GPS backbenchers slam Sarawak DAP over internet service in rural areas

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) backbenchers today hit out at Sarawak DAP over its criticism of a proposal for a state-operated mobile internet service provider (ISP) to provide internet service for rural areas.

In a statement, the GPS backbenchers club also accused Sarawak DAP of being against rural development.

“It is a well-known fact that the state government is setting up more telecommunication towers in rural areas across the state, but setting up towers alone is not enough as we need the internet service that comes along with it,” it said.

Claiming that telecommunication companies were reluctant to invest in these areas, it said the ISP proposal was the state government’s attempt to resolve the problem.

If the plan succeeded, it said, Sarawak would have its own internet service provider company which would provide jobs for IT graduates in the state.

While acknowledging that it would cost a lot for Sarawak to form its own ISP, it said in the long run, the amount would pale in comparison to the subsidy given by the state to telco companies in order to compensate for the loss in revenue from operating in rural areas.

“We don’t need to subsidise telco companies that are already sitting on a pile of cash, refusing to get off their high horse and play their part in serving the rural community of Sarawak.

“If a subsidy should be issued by the state government, it should be given to the people, in terms of lower internet connectivity charges,” it said.

Yesterday, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen had criticised Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg’s proposal for the ISP.

Chong said Abang Johari’s suggestion was another white elephant that would cost millions of ringgit while opening up opportunities for cronyism, corruption and kick-backs.

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman instead proposed that the state government negotiate with existing telcos for internet coverage for all targeted rural areas with the state government absorbing losses incurred by these companies.

He said the government could also direct the state’s telecommunication company Sacofa Sdn Bhd to stop charging high rental for the installation of signal transmitters on its telecommunication towers. He said this would reduce the costs of providing internet services.



