Home quarantine stopped because of non-compliance, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today said it decided to end compulsory home quarantine for those returning to the country because many individuals are ignoring the directive to self-isolate.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the issue is not whether one was quarantined at home or at a centre.

“It’s about the non-compliance to the directive to quarantine (and isolate themselves) at home.

“They mix with their family members and if they test positive for Covid-19, they would have spread it to their family,” he said, adding that home quarantine was for patients under investigation (PUI) or returnees.

“We need to adhere to the directives given when we are quarantined at home or at the centres.”

Earlier today, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the end of home quarantine, effective from Friday, for those returning to the country.

He said Malaysians and foreigners who enter the country will be placed in quarantine centres designated by the government, with the full cost to be borne by those in quarantine.

Noor Hisham said that in some countries, home quarantine was prescribed for those who tested positive for Covid-19 or who had no symptoms.

In Malaysia’s case, he said, those who tested positive for the virus or displayed symptoms were referred to the hospital.

