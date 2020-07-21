Nora Anne’s parents withdraw suit against resort operator

SEREMBAN: The parents of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, who died while on holiday at a resort here last year, have withdrawn a civil suit against the resort’s management.

Lawyer Tan Ham Sam, who appeared for Nora’s parents, Sebastian and Meabh Quoirin, said he had instructions to retract the action since an inquest would be held.

Tan said the withdrawal was made on condition the family had the liberty to file a fresh action later.

Counsel Alliff Benjamin, who appeared for Dusun Resort, confirmed the matter.

“Sessions Court deputy registrar Rahimah Rahim awarded us costs of RM2,000 for the withdrawal,” he told FMT.

Rahimah, who presided over the matter during case management, then struck out the suit.

Meanwhile, the inquest is scheduled to begin on Aug 4.

On Jan 4, Nora Anne’s parents claimed that Dusun Resort operator Helen Marion Todd failed to ensure the safety and security of the premises, that the window latches of their rooms were not secured, and the resort did not have a CCTV system installed or maintained.

The parents sought about RM150,000 in damages.

Nora Anne was reported missing on Aug 4 last year and was found dead in a ravine about 2.5km from the resort after a 10-day search.

A post-mortem revealed that she had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, probably from hunger and stress. Authorities said no foul play was involved.

Meabh Quoirin has previously said that Nora Anne was “very shy” and “would not venture beyond the family’s front door on her own, let alone wander off into a jungle”.

Dusun Resort, in its defence, denied any claim of negligence and said instead that the parents were responsible for the care and safety of Nora Anne at all material times and should be held liable for the loss and damages.

The defendant said it had no knowledge of Nora Anne’s mental and physical condition and the difficulties associated with her.

