Sarawak DAP criticised for flip-flopping over PM candidate

KUCHING: A state minister has criticised the Sarawak DAP’s indecision on the choice of the prime minister candidate in the event Pakatan Harapan wins back federal power.

In February, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen had stated his support for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to be the prime minister, but later said the party would back Warisan’s Shafie Apdal instead.

PBB vice-president Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sarawak DAP had changed its stand because it wanted to ride on the regional sentiment of supporting someone from a Borneo state to be the next prime minister and hoping to get support from the voters.

“It is also to show its support for Sabah DAP, which is in the present Sabah government,” Karim, who is the state tourism, art, culture, youth and sports minister, told FMT.

He said the national DAP has declared its support for Anwar to be the prime minister, and Chong had welcomed the statement.

“Now, he is singing a different tune. He is giving his support to Shafie as PH’s next premier. This shows the ‘chameleon’ side of Chong.”

Karim described Sarawak DAP leaders as “confused” and unable to make up their minds on which candidate to support.

In February, at an event to welcome Anwar to Sarawak, Chong said the party’s main agenda was for Anwar to be the country’s next prime minister. “This is why we have decided to invite Anwar to this event today to show him our support.”

Later, however, he said Sarawak DAP would back Shafie, adding that as East Malaysians, there was no reason why they should not support a fellow East Malaysian as the future prime minister.

